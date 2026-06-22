Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.32 and last traded at $74.2890, with a volume of 18849830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance upped their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 5.3%

The company has a market cap of $308.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here