Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 4.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $73.81. 74,454,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 45,350,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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