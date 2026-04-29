NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.49 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from NETGEAR's conference call:

Q1 revenue was $158.8M (down 2% YoY) but NETGEAR delivered a record non-GAAP gross margin of 41.7% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, driven by a larger enterprise mix and operational discipline.

Q1 revenue was $158.8M (down 2% YoY) but NETGEAR delivered a record non-GAAP gross margin of and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, driven by a larger enterprise mix and operational discipline. The company secured DDR4 memory supply for most of 2026 but expects memory cost headwinds — ~100 basis points hit in Q1, neutralized in Q2 by mitigations, and a further ~200 basis point consolidated margin pressure in the back half that will disproportionately affect consumer results.

The company secured DDR4 memory supply for most of 2026 but expects memory cost headwinds — ~100 basis points hit in Q1, neutralized in Q2 by mitigations, and a further ~200 basis point consolidated margin pressure in the back half that will disproportionately affect consumer results. Enterprise momentum continues: Pro AV managed switches saw double-digit end-user demand, enterprise revenue mix rose to ~53% of total, enterprise gross margin hit a record 52.7% , partner ecosystem expanded to 577 partners, and the company is growing non-device offerings (Insight 10.0, paid support/services) supported by acquisitions VAAG and Exium.

Enterprise momentum continues: Pro AV managed switches saw double-digit end-user demand, enterprise revenue mix rose to ~53% of total, enterprise gross margin hit a record , partner ecosystem expanded to 577 partners, and the company is growing non-device offerings (Insight 10.0, paid support/services) supported by acquisitions VAAG and Exium. Consumer strategy is being optimized for margin not top-line growth — core consumer products grew 3% YoY and recurring ARR rose 12% to $39.7M (559k subscribers), while NETGEAR readies Wi‑Fi 7 releases and a Google Home/Matter integration to boost long-term services revenue.

Consumer strategy is being optimized for margin not top-line growth — core consumer products grew 3% YoY and recurring ARR rose 12% to $39.7M (559k subscribers), while NETGEAR readies Wi‑Fi 7 releases and a Google Home/Matter integration to boost long-term services revenue. Capital return is active: the company repurchased ~929k shares in Q1 at an average $21.53, ended the quarter with $296.5M in cash/short-term investments, and has ~ $89M remaining under its refreshed repurchase authorization.

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NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 977,530 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,448. NETGEAR has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $707.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,968.42. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,697 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $53,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,228 shares in the last quarter. Windward Management LP bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 808,805 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 117,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,525 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,973 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 218,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. Wall Street Zen raised NETGEAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research raised NETGEAR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Report on NTGR

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc NASDAQ: NTGR is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

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