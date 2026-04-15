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Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Up 7.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Netlist logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 7.7% intraday to about $1.67–$1.69, though trading volume was light at ~232,373 shares—down roughly 81% from the average.
  • Quarterly results showed a revenue beat: Netlist reported ($0.01) EPS (in line with estimates) and revenue of $75.72 million versus analyst estimates of $44.00 million.
  • Valuation and outlook: The company has a market cap of about $527.8M and a negative PE (-20.75), with analysts forecasting roughly -0.17 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 232,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,204,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Netlist Trading Up 7.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $527.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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