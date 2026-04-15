Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Up 7.7% - Here's Why

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 232,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,204,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

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Netlist Trading Up 7.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $527.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

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