Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTSK. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netskope in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netskope from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Netskope in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netskope from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netskope in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.79.

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Netskope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Netskope has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.95.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netskope will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netskope by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netskope during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth $41,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netskope by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Netskope by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

Netskope News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netskope reported fiscal Q1 2027 results with EPS of -$0.06, beating expectations of -$0.07, and revenue rose 27.8% year over year to $201.59 million. Netskope Announces Strong Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Financial Results

Netskope reported fiscal Q1 2027 results with EPS of -$0.06, beating expectations of -$0.07, and revenue rose 27.8% year over year to $201.59 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised guidance for both Q2 and full-year fiscal 2027, with revenue outlooks above consensus and EPS guidance slightly better than expected, signaling continued growth momentum. Netskope Announces Strong Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Financial Results

The company raised guidance for both Q2 and full-year fiscal 2027, with revenue outlooks above consensus and EPS guidance slightly better than expected, signaling continued growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Netskope announced new AI-related initiatives, including AI Command Center and participation in Anthropic’s Project Glasswing, which could strengthen its product story in a hot enterprise AI security market. Netskope Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

Netskope announced new AI-related initiatives, including AI Command Center and participation in Anthropic’s Project Glasswing, which could strengthen its product story in a hot enterprise AI security market. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird cut its price target to $16 from $20 while reiterating an outperform rating, suggesting analysts still see upside despite lower near-term expectations. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird cut its price target to $16 from $20 while reiterating an outperform rating, suggesting analysts still see upside despite lower near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its target to $14 from $17 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting a more cautious valuation view but no change in its constructive stance. Benzinga

Netskope Company Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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