Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 35.01% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netskope in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Netskope in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of Netskope in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netskope from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netskope has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.16.

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Netskope Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:NTSK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Netskope has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter. Netskope's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netskope will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Netskope

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth $3,978,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth $3,928,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,005,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Netskope during the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,889,000.

Key Netskope News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netskope reported Q1 EPS of -$0.06, beating the -$0.07 consensus, and revenue rose 27.8% year over year to $201.6 million, showing continued growth in its cybersecurity business. Article Title

Netskope reported Q1 EPS of -$0.06, beating the -$0.07 consensus, and revenue rose 27.8% year over year to $201.6 million, showing continued growth in its cybersecurity business. Positive Sentiment: Management’s guidance for Q2 and FY2027 came in roughly in line to slightly above expectations for both revenue and EPS, which suggests the company still sees healthy demand. Article Title

Management’s guidance for Q2 and FY2027 came in roughly in line to slightly above expectations for both revenue and EPS, which suggests the company still sees healthy demand. Neutral Sentiment: Netskope highlighted strong revenue growth and AI-related product launches on its earnings call, reinforcing the long-term growth story but not enough to offset near-term concerns. Article Title

Netskope highlighted strong revenue growth and AI-related product launches on its earnings call, reinforcing the long-term growth story but not enough to offset near-term concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets on Netskope Inc. NASDAQ: NTSK on June 4, including RBC, BMO, BTIG, and Baird, signaling lowered expectations despite most keeping bullish ratings. Article Title

Several firms cut price targets on on June 4, including RBC, BMO, BTIG, and Baird, signaling lowered expectations despite most keeping bullish ratings. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage pointed to a lighter-than-expected recurring revenue beat and softer investor enthusiasm, which appears to be weighing on the stock more than the earnings beat itself. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage pointed to a lighter-than-expected recurring revenue beat and softer investor enthusiasm, which appears to be weighing on the stock more than the earnings beat itself. Negative Sentiment: Short interest in NTSK rose 67.1% in May, suggesting more traders are betting on downside momentum after the post-earnings selloff. Article Title

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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