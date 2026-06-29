NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. NETSTREIT traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.3750, with a volume of 498640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTST. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NETSTREIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.45.

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Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 343.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,757 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company's stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 567,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 5.29%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 676.92%.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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