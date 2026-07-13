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Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada cut Neumora Therapeutics’ price target from $7.00 to $5.00 while keeping an outperform rating. The new target still implies significant upside from the stock’s recent close.
  • Other analysts have been mixed on the name, with recent target cuts from HC Wainwright, Needham, and Mizuho, while Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating. Overall, MarketBeat shows a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $6.57.
  • Neumora shares were down 4.3% to $1.61 in Monday trading, and the company recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share, slightly better than estimates. Institutional ownership remains notable, with hedge funds and other investors holding 47.65% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 211.14% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ NMRA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,985. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $297.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company's stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora's product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

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Analyst Recommendations for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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