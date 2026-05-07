Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.75.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.52. 443,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 21.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,019,000 after buying an additional 468,405 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,706 shares of the company's stock worth $462,652,000 after acquiring an additional 498,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,457 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,201,000 after acquiring an additional 295,470 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Neurocrine Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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