Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to announce earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $890.8630 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $181.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,821.50. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 245,088 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $37,824,431.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 511,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,848.69. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 394,172 shares of company stock valued at $62,221,181 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company's stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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