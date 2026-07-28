Neuronetics (STIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $40.1740 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 139.83% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Neuronetics Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neuronetics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett purchased 475,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,453,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,343.92. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 157.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company's stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

Further Reading

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