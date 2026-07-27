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Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Neutron logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Needham initiated coverage of Neutron with a “Buy” rating and a $36 price target, implying 27.52% upside from the reported $28.23 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: eight analysts rate the stock Buy, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $38.00. JPMorgan, Evercore, Jefferies, and Citigroup also issued favorable ratings or targets.
  • Neutron insiders recently sold shares, including the CEO’s 99,115-share sale and a director’s 73,397-share sale, both at $25.00 per share; insiders own 3.80% of the company.
  • Interested in Neutron? Here are five stocks we like better.

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore began coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neutron to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Neutron in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIME

Neutron Price Performance

Shares of LIME opened at $28.23 on Monday. Neutron has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the sale, the director owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,721,475. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,477,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neutron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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