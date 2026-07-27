Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore began coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neutron to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Neutron in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $38.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIME

Neutron Price Performance

Shares of LIME opened at $28.23 on Monday. Neutron has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the sale, the director owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,721,475. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,477,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neutron Company Profile

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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