Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Neutron to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neutron presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIME

Neutron Trading Up 0.1%

Neutron stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Neutron has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neutron

In other news, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,775. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of Neutron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Neutron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Neutron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies began coverage with a Buy rating and a $40 target, adding another bullish institutional opinion to the stock. Jefferies coverage reported by Benzinga

Jefferies began coverage with a Buy rating and a $40 target, adding another bullish institutional opinion to the stock. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Neutron to Strong Buy and projected a significant improvement in earnings: a $0.23 per-share loss for fiscal 2026 followed by profits of $1.41 in 2027 and $1.97 in 2028. The forecast points to a potential transition toward stronger profitability. KeyCorp rating and estimates reported by Zacks

KeyCorp upgraded Neutron to and projected a significant improvement in earnings: a $0.23 per-share loss for fiscal 2026 followed by profits of $1.41 in 2027 and $1.97 in 2028. The forecast points to a potential transition toward stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $39 price target, while Evercore began coverage with an Outperform rating and a $40 target. Both targets suggest approximately 46% to 50% upside from the cited reference price. Goldman Sachs coverage reported by Benzinga

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $39 price target, while Evercore began coverage with an Outperform rating and a $40 target. Both targets suggest approximately 46% to 50% upside from the cited reference price. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase, Needham and Citizens JMP also initiated coverage, broadening analyst attention and potentially increasing institutional interest in Neutron. JPMorgan coverage Needham coverage Citizens JMP coverage

JPMorgan Chase, Needham and Citizens JMP also initiated coverage, broadening analyst attention and potentially increasing institutional interest in Neutron. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp expects a $0.24-per-share loss in the second quarter of 2026, followed by $0.86 earnings in the third quarter and $0.01 in the fourth quarter. The estimates support a recovery narrative but also highlight near-term execution risk.

Neutron Company Profile

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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