Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIME. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neutron to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore began coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Neutron alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on LIME

Neutron Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LIME stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. Neutron has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,475. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of Neutron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Neutron

Here are the key news stories impacting Neutron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst coverage is bullish: JPMorgan initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating and a $35 price target, while Needham assigned a “buy” rating and a $36 target. Citizens JMP began coverage with a “market outperform” rating and a $45 target, implying substantial potential upside. JPMorgan Chase Begins Coverage on Neutron Needham Initiates Coverage on Neutron Citizens JMP Initiates Coverage on Neutron

JPMorgan initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating and a $35 price target, while Needham assigned a “buy” rating and a $36 target. Citizens JMP began coverage with a “market outperform” rating and a $45 target, implying substantial potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Additional major-firm endorsements reinforce the upside case: Goldman Sachs rated Neutron “buy” with a $39 target, and Evercore rated it “outperform” with a $40 target. KeyCorp also upgraded the shares to “strong-buy.” These ratings may be supporting the stock by improving institutional visibility after the IPO. Analyst Coverage and Ratings

Goldman Sachs rated Neutron “buy” with a $39 target, and Evercore rated it “outperform” with a $40 target. KeyCorp also upgraded the shares to “strong-buy.” These ratings may be supporting the stock by improving institutional visibility after the IPO. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp expects earnings to improve materially: The firm forecasts a loss of $0.23 per share for fiscal 2026, followed by positive earnings of $1.41 in 2027 and $1.97 in 2028. The projected transition to profitability provides a longer-term growth catalyst and accompanies KeyCorp’s “strong-buy” rating.

The firm forecasts a loss of $0.23 per share for fiscal 2026, followed by positive earnings of $1.41 in 2027 and $1.97 in 2028. The projected transition to profitability provides a longer-term growth catalyst and accompanies KeyCorp’s “strong-buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term profitability remains limited: KeyCorp estimates a $0.24-per-share loss in the second quarter of 2026, followed by $0.86 in the third quarter and only $0.01 in the fourth quarter. Investors may therefore focus on execution and whether Neutron can meet the optimistic earnings trajectory.

About Neutron

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Neutron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neutron wasn't on the list.

While Neutron currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here