New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 718,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session's volume of 799,460 shares.The stock last traded at $56.8640 and had previously closed at $58.58.

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Trending Headlines about New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting New Oriental Education & Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: New Oriental reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $1.53 billion , exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company also projected fiscal 2027 revenue of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion , above the $6.3 billion analyst estimate, signaling expectations for continued growth. New Oriental quarterly earnings and guidance

New Oriental reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of approximately , exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company also projected fiscal 2027 revenue of , above the $6.3 billion analyst estimate, signaling expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted artificial-intelligence-related growth opportunities and shareholder returns during the earnings call. These initiatives could support longer-term profitability and help strengthen the company’s investment case if execution remains on track. New Oriental earnings call highlights

Management highlighted artificial-intelligence-related growth opportunities and shareholder returns during the earnings call. These initiatives could support longer-term profitability and help strengthen the company’s investment case if execution remains on track. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors are evaluating whether the revenue outlook and New Oriental’s valuation can offset weaker near-term earnings performance. The company’s reported net margin was 7.82%, while its valuation remains supported by an estimated price/earnings-growth ratio below 1. New Oriental earnings and valuation analysis

Analysts and investors are evaluating whether the revenue outlook and New Oriental’s valuation can offset weaker near-term earnings performance. The company’s reported net margin was 7.82%, while its valuation remains supported by an estimated price/earnings-growth ratio below 1. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.60, below the $0.66 consensus estimate. The $0.06-per-share miss is likely weighing on the stock, particularly because the company has not provided a specific EPS figure alongside its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance. New Oriental fiscal fourth-quarter earnings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. New Street Research set a $56.50 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7,314.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

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