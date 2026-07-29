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New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 10.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
New Oriental Education & Technology Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares surged 10.6% in mid-day trading, reaching $56.18, although trading volume was 82% below the average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: the stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $66.24, with Goldman Sachs upgrading the shares to “Buy.”
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion and earnings of $0.10 per share; analysts expect full-year earnings of approximately $3.14 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $56.1810. Approximately 141,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 790,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $65.00 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 13.3%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 106.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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