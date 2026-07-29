New York Times (NYT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect New York Times to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $752.0140 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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New York Times Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE NYT opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,193,821.14. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,944.22. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in New York Times by 52.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 690.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company's stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: NYT continues to publish a high volume of prominent reporting across business, technology, politics, international affairs, entertainment, and culture. This breadth reinforces the company’s value proposition for digital subscribers and supports its position as a leading premium news platform. What to Watch at the Federal Reserve’s July Meeting

NYT continues to publish a high volume of prominent reporting across business, technology, politics, international affairs, entertainment, and culture. This breadth reinforces the company’s value proposition for digital subscribers and supports its position as a leading premium news platform. Neutral Sentiment: Technology coverage remains a major area of focus, including artificial-intelligence investment, data-center expansion, encryption risks, and Meta’s infrastructure. These articles could help drive interest in NYT’s technology and business journalism, but they do not represent a company-specific catalyst. The Impending, Inescapable Deluge of A.I.

Technology coverage remains a major area of focus, including artificial-intelligence investment, data-center expansion, encryption risks, and Meta’s infrastructure. These articles could help drive interest in NYT’s technology and business journalism, but they do not represent a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Extensive coverage of the Japan earthquake, record wildfires in France and Spain, U.S. immigration policy, Iran, Russia sanctions, and economic policy highlights NYT’s strength in breaking and continuing news. However, no article indicates a change in traffic, advertising, or subscription trends. Japan Races to Reach People Trapped After Earthquake

Extensive coverage of the Japan earthquake, record wildfires in France and Spain, U.S. immigration policy, Iran, Russia sanctions, and economic policy highlights NYT’s strength in breaking and continuing news. However, no article indicates a change in traffic, advertising, or subscription trends. Negative Sentiment: A federal judge declined to immediately dismiss Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, instead requiring an amended complaint within a month. The ruling is procedural and does not establish liability, but the case remains a potentially costly legal and reputational overhang for NYT. Judge Doesn’t Toss Trump’s $15 Billion New York Times Lawsuit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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