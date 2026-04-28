Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.20 million.

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Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NEGG stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $137.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEGG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc NASDAQ: NEGG is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg's business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

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