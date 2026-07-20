Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $13.3610, with a volume of 59021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Newegg Commerce from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Newegg Commerce has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.20 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newegg Commerce news, Director Fred Faching Chang sold 18,539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $370,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,104,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,088,660. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,201 shares of company stock worth $5,438,310. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 5,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc NASDAQ: NEGG is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg's business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

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