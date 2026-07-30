Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

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Newmark Group Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 4.30%.The company had revenue of $888.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.62.

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About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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