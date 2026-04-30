Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 3.83%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.870-1.98 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Newmark Group's conference call:

Newmark reported a strong Q1 with total revenues up 27% , Adjusted EPS up 57% , and Adjusted EBITDA up 35.8% , and the company raised its full-year 2026 guidance (revenues $3.775–$3.875B; Adj. EBITDA $656–$694M).

Newmark reported a strong Q1 with , , and , and the company raised its full-year 2026 guidance (revenues $3.775–$3.875B; Adj. EBITDA $656–$694M). Cash generation and shareholder returns strengthened: trailing‑12‑month Adjusted Free Cash Flow rose 111.7% to $361.5M (82.4% of Adj. Earnings), the firm repurchased 10.4M shares for $151.1M and increased the quarterly dividend from $0.03 to $0.06.

Cash generation and shareholder returns strengthened: trailing‑12‑month Adjusted Free Cash Flow rose 111.7% to $361.5M (82.4% of Adj. Earnings), the firm repurchased 10.4M shares for $151.1M and increased the quarterly dividend from $0.03 to $0.06. Growth was broad‑based: Capital Markets +45.5% (M&A, senior and affordable housing), Leasing +20% (notably NYC and San Francisco), and Management & Servicing +21% with the RealFoundations integration and a target of >$2B in management/servicing revenues by 2029.

Growth was broad‑based: (M&A, senior and affordable housing), Leasing +20% (notably NYC and San Francisco), and Management & Servicing +21% with the RealFoundations integration and a target of >$2B in management/servicing revenues by 2029. Balance sheet and liquidity provide flexibility — cash of $212.1M, corporate debt $832M (~1x net leverage), and an increased revolving credit facility to $900M to support growth and transactions.

Balance sheet and liquidity provide flexibility — cash of $212.1M, corporate debt $832M (~1x net leverage), and an increased revolving credit facility to $900M to support growth and transactions. Cautions include higher operating expenses (up 24.5% from commissions and global growth initiatives), an expected higher Adjusted Earnings tax rate (13%–15% vs. prior 11.4%), leasing growth expected below the midpoint due to tougher comps, and guidance that excludes potential future acquisitions or material stock‑price changes.

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Newmark Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 2,665,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,505. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.84. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group's payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,176 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,489 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,770 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMRK

Newmark Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmark Group this week:

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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