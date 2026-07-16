Newmont (NEM) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Newmont to announce earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $6.3365 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's payout ratio is 13.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,897 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Newmont by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Newmont from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $136.26.

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Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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