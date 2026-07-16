Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $122.50 to $111.40 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

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Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.45. Newmont has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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