Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $136.64.

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Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52. Newmont has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Newmont's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD upgraded Newmont from hold to buy and set a $127 price target , signaling improved confidence in the stock’s outlook. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

TD upgraded Newmont from to and set a , signaling improved confidence in the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its target on Newmont to $147 from $151 but kept a sector outperform rating, so the call remains constructive despite a smaller valuation view. Benzinga

Scotiabank lowered its target on Newmont to from but kept a rating, so the call remains constructive despite a smaller valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut its price target to $125 from $140 and maintained a sector perform rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on upside. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

National Bank Financial cut its price target to from and maintained a rating, reflecting a more cautious stance on upside. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks article warned that Newmont may face higher 2026 unit costs due to lower production, royalties, sustaining capital and inventory changes, which could pressure margins. Zacks margin outlook article

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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