News (NWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2422 per share and revenue of $2.2476 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. News had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. News has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWS. Weiss Ratings raised News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on NWS

News Company Profile

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWS is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

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