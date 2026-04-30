NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NREF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 173.22 and a quick ratio of 173.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.89 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 122.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company's stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

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