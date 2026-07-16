NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $685.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.The company had revenue of $63.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust's payout ratio is currently -166.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company's stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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