Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $1.2661 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $202.93 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $254.30. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,272 shares of the company's stock worth $284,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,727 shares of the company's stock worth $239,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,322 shares of the company's stock worth $152,598,000 after purchasing an additional 187,864 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 632,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,408,000 after buying an additional 40,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 118.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,795,000 after buying an additional 294,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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