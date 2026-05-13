NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.10.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. The stock had a trading volume of 852,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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