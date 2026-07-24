NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.920-4.020 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NextEra Energy's conference call:

NextEra Energy reported a strong second quarter, with adjusted EPS of $1.15 and 9.8% year-over-year adjusted EPS growth through the first half of 2026, while keeping its full-year EPS outlook unchanged at $3.92-$4.02 and targeting the high end of that range.

NextEra Energy reported a strong second quarter, with and through the first half of 2026, while keeping its full-year EPS outlook unchanged at and targeting the high end of that range. FPL is benefiting from Florida’s rapid growth , adding more than 90,000 customers in the quarter and raising its large-load expectation to 8 GW by 2032 from 6 GW. Management said it expects at least one large-load transaction by year-end and that these projects should earn regulated returns like other FPL investments.

, adding more than 90,000 customers in the quarter and raising its large-load expectation to from 6 GW. Management said it expects at least one large-load transaction by year-end and that these projects should earn regulated returns like other FPL investments. Energy Resources continues to see strong renewables and storage demand , adding 3.6 GW to backlog in the quarter and bringing total backlog to about 35.1 GW . The company also recontracted more than 1.1 GW year to date at attractive pricing and long contract terms, supporting future earnings visibility.

, adding to backlog in the quarter and bringing total backlog to about . The company also recontracted more than at attractive pricing and long contract terms, supporting future earnings visibility. Management highlighted a broad set of growth drivers beyond renewables, including transmission projects , gas-fired generation , battery storage , and nuclear options . It said Duane Arnold remains on track for restart by Q1 2029 , and the company is advancing up to 9.5 GW of gas projects in Texas and Pennsylvania.

Management highlighted a broad set of growth drivers beyond renewables, including , , , and . It said Duane Arnold remains on track for restart by , and the company is advancing up to of gas projects in Texas and Pennsylvania. NextEra continues to advance its proposed combination with Dominion Energy, with regulatory filings completed and shareholder meetings expected in early September. Management reiterated the deal’s long-term growth and affordability rationale, but noted the transaction is still expected to close in 2H 2027.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,498,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,715,931 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $298,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,358,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 956,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,607,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. HSBC increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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