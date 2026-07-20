NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock's current price.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.32.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here