Go Pro
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on NextEra Energy from $102 to $95, while keeping an outperform rating on the stock.
  • The new target still implies about 7.1% upside from the current share price, and it sits close to the broader analyst consensus price target of $99.32.
  • NextEra Energy recently traded near $88.73 and reported quarterly EPS of $1.09, beating estimates, though revenue came in below expectations.
  • Interested in NextEra Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock's current price.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NextEra Energy Right Now?

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines