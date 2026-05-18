NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,983,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session's volume of 9,450,928 shares.The stock last traded at $88.3720 and had previously closed at $93.36.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Dominion acquisition would significantly expand NextEra’s regulated utility footprint and position it to benefit from surging electricity demand tied to AI data centers. Reuters: NextEra to discuss paying about $76 per share for Dominion

The Dominion acquisition would significantly expand NextEra’s regulated utility footprint and position it to benefit from surging electricity demand tied to AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: The combined company would gain scale benefits, potentially improving financing costs, operating efficiency, and long-term earnings growth. PR Newswire: NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy to Combine

The combined company would gain scale benefits, potentially improving financing costs, operating efficiency, and long-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Trading interest has risen sharply, with unusually heavy call-option activity suggesting traders expect a large move in the stock.

Trading interest has risen sharply, with unusually heavy call-option activity suggesting traders expect a large move in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets trimmed its price target to $102 from $104 but kept an outperform rating, implying some analysts still see upside despite the deal-related uncertainty.

BMO Capital Markets trimmed its price target to $102 from $104 but kept an outperform rating, implying some analysts still see upside despite the deal-related uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street is wary that the transaction may be too large, with investors weighing deal execution risk, regulatory review, and possible dilution from the all-stock structure. Motley Fool: Why NextEra Energy Stock Fell Today

Wall Street is wary that the transaction may be too large, with investors weighing deal execution risk, regulatory review, and possible dilution from the all-stock structure. Negative Sentiment: The market is also signaling concern that paying roughly $76 per Dominion share could be an aggressive valuation, even if the strategic logic is tied to AI power demand. WSJ: NextEra to Buy Dominion Energy in $67 Billion Deal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here