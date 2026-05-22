NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.95 and last traded at $88.61. Approximately 10,611,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,008,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.69.

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NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra agreed to acquire Dominion Energy in a roughly $67 billion all-stock deal, a move that would create a utility giant with deeper exposure to fast-growing Virginia data center power demand and the AI-driven grid buildout. Investors are viewing the transaction as a major growth catalyst. Article title

NextEra agreed to acquire Dominion Energy in a roughly $67 billion all-stock deal, a move that would create a utility giant with deeper exposure to fast-growing Virginia data center power demand and the AI-driven grid buildout. Investors are viewing the transaction as a major growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced the acquisition of Caliber Resource Partners for about $1.3 billion and a related shale joint venture, broadening NextEra’s energy mix beyond renewables and regulated utilities. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $184.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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