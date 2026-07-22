NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Up 1.8% - Time to Buy?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.5330. Approximately 8,685,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,476,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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