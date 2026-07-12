NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.90.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NEE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.89. 11,222,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,218,148. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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