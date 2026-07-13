Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.3933.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research upped their price objective on Nextpower from $147.00 to $149.44 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nextpower from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $3,513,093.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 931,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,767.68. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,205,581.56. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,559,770. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Nextpower by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company's stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 71,842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Nextpower during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextpower by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nextpower by 36.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 59,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Nextpower Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $111.50 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28. Nextpower has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $163.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nextpower will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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