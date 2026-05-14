Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nextpower from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nextpower from $103.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nextpower from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.64.

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Nextpower Stock Up 8.8%

NASDAQ NXT opened at $136.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72. Nextpower has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextpower will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at $78,492,472.63. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,856 shares of the company's stock worth $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nextpower by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nextpower in the first quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nextpower by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

More Nextpower News

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Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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