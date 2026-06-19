Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Nexxen International alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Price Performance

NEXN stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $484.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.64. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm had revenue of $86.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexxen International will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexxen International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts turned more upbeat on Nexxen International, with Raymond James, Scotiabank, BTIG, and Needham all raising price targets, and Rosenblatt reaffirming a buy rating with a $16 target. Article Title

Multiple analysts turned more upbeat on Nexxen International, with Raymond James, Scotiabank, BTIG, and Needham all raising price targets, and Rosenblatt reaffirming a buy rating with a $16 target. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage noted a “moderate buy” consensus and average price target above the current trading range, reinforcing expectations for upside if execution stays strong. Article Title

Additional coverage noted a “moderate buy” consensus and average price target above the current trading range, reinforcing expectations for upside if execution stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: The CFO’s latest stock sale was disclosed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which makes it less concerning than an open-market discretionary sale, though it still adds supply pressure. Article Title

The CFO’s latest stock sale was disclosed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which makes it less concerning than an open-market discretionary sale, though it still adds supply pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares recently, extending a pattern of insider selling that may weigh on investor sentiment despite the stock’s strong analyst support. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexxen International news, CFO Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $304,376.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 459,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,221.94. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 110,043 shares of company stock valued at $952,147 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nexxen International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nexxen International wasn't on the list.

While Nexxen International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here