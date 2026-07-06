Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) CFO Sagi Niri Sells 49,826 Shares

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 49,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $475,340.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,566.20. This trade represents a 13.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sagi Niri sold 6,183 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $56,450.79.

On Monday, June 29th, Sagi Niri sold 68,886 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $625,484.88.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $18,420.44.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $304,376.26.

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $158,983.20.

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Nexxen International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEXN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 93,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,981. The firm has a market cap of $525.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $86.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexxen International

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 950,517 shares of the company's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,295 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nexxen International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Nexxen International by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,874 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexxen International by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company's stock.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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