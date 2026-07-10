NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$24.46, with a volume of 69185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFI

NFI Group Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is C$22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.14.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 5,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,556,415 shares in the company, valued at C$576,297,158.25. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. Also, insider Stephen King bought 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,461.20. This trade represents a 23.53% increase in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 242,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,732. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

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