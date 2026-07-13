Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading 6.4% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
NGL Energy Partners logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NGL Energy Partners shares rose 6.4% on Monday, trading as high as $15.45 after closing at $14.55 the prior session. Trading volume was much lighter than usual, with 43,799 shares changing hands versus an average of 315,871.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock holding a consensus rating of Hold. Recent moves included Weiss Ratings lowering its view and Zacks Research upgrading the stock from strong sell to hold.
  • The company reported a quarterly earnings miss, posting an EPS of -$0.71 versus expectations of $0.18, even though revenue of $949.51 million beat estimates. NGL also has a $100 million share buyback authorization in place, covering up to 6.1% of its stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.4750. 43,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 315,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.The business had revenue of $949.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Massar Capital Management LP increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 28,143 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,202 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides midstream infrastructure and marketing services for the energy industry. The company focuses on the transportation, storage, fractionation and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined petroleum products. Through its integrated operations, NGL Energy Partners serves producers, processors, refiners and industrial customers across key U.S. energy-producing regions.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, fractionation plants, and distribution facilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NGL Energy Partners Right Now?

Before you consider NGL Energy Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NGL Energy Partners wasn't on the list.

While NGL Energy Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
BSEM Announces Major Corporate Milestone
BSEM Announces Major Corporate Milestone
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines