NiCE (NICE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $760.9390 million for the quarter. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 20.78%.The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NiCE to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NiCE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.01. 50,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,878. NiCE has a 52-week low of $94.65 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

NiCE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of NiCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of NiCE by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in NiCE by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in NiCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in NiCE by 40.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NiCE during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup cut NiCE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded NiCE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Read Our Latest Report on NICE

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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