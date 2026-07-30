NiCE (NICE) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $766.2720 million for the quarter. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. NiCE's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NiCE to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NiCE Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NICE opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. NiCE has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $163.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiCE

Institutional Trading of NiCE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of NiCE in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiCE by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiCE by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company's stock.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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