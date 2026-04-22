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Nidec (NJDCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Nidec logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nidec is expected to report quarterly results on April 29, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.0344 and revenue of about $4.13 billion.
  • Citigroup downgraded Nidec from "strong‑buy" to Hold on April 13, and the stock's consensus rating from analysts is currently Hold.
  • The stock opened at $3.66, trades near its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$3.52 and $3.45), has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E of 14.06, and a 52-week range of $1.84–$5.70.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Nidec to post earnings of $0.0344 per share and revenue of $4.1328 billion for the quarter.

Nidec Price Performance

OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Nidec has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Nidec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nidec

Nidec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

Read More

Earnings History for Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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