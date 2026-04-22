Nidec (NJDCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Nidec to post earnings of $0.0344 per share and revenue of $4.1328 billion for the quarter.

Get Nidec alerts: Sign Up

Nidec Price Performance

OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Nidec has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Nidec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nidec

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nidec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nidec wasn't on the list.

While Nidec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here