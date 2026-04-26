Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Nintendo logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged by 50.1% to 1,249,469 shares as of April 15, leaving a days-to-cover ratio of 0.3 and the report stating 0.0% of the stock is short sold.
  • Nintendo beat quarterly EPS expectations ($0.22 vs. $0.20) but slightly missed revenue, set FY2025 EPS guidance at 0.488 versus sell-side 0.51, and holds an average analyst rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Several firms initiated new stakes recently, yet institutional ownership remains minimal at just 0.02% of the company's stock.
  • Interested in Nintendo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,249,469 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 2,501,501 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,267,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Nintendo Stock Down 2.9%

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $12.42 on Friday. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTDOY

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nintendo Right Now?

Before you consider Nintendo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nintendo wasn't on the list.

While Nintendo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
I wish this wasn’t the case
I wish this wasn’t the case
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines