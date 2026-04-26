Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,249,469 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 2,501,501 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,267,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Nintendo Stock Down 2.9%

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $12.42 on Friday. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTDOY

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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