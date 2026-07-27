Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $11.27. Nintendo shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 602,757 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTDOY shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on NTDOY

Nintendo Trading Up 6.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.33%.Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.429-0.429 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Nintendo by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 163,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the company's stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

Further Reading

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