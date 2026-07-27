Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Nintendo logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nintendo shares jumped 6.6%, opening at $11.27 versus the prior close of $10.63, with about 602,757 shares traded.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: two firms reiterated “Buy” ratings, but MarketBeat’s overall consensus rating is “Hold”.
  • Nintendo narrowly beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $0.10 versus $0.09 expected, while revenue of $2.60 billion fell slightly short of the $2.63 billion consensus estimate.
  • Interested in Nintendo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $11.27. Nintendo shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 602,757 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTDOY shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on NTDOY

Nintendo Trading Up 6.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.33%.Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.429-0.429 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Nintendo by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 163,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the company's stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nintendo Right Now?

Before you consider Nintendo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nintendo wasn't on the list.

While Nintendo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines