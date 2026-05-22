NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 6.9% - Should You Sell?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.2150. 87,421,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 42,661,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

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Key Headlines Impacting NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 924.56% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of NIO by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in NIO by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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