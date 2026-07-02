NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.84. NIO shares last traded at $4.9650, with a volume of 6,483,820 shares changing hands.

Get NIO alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 318.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DV Trading LLC grew its stake in NIO by 134.1% in the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NIO by 71.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NIO by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,228,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,800,000 after buying an additional 7,079,903 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIO wasn't on the list.

While NIO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here