NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's Why

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.1850. 24,820,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 42,494,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

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Key Stories Impacting NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 318.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $142,120,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $91,440,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,006,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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