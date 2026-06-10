Free Trial
→ The tiny chipmaker set to supply Musk 5 billion chips (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
NIO logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NIO shares fell 1.8% in mid-day trading, touching a low of $5.15, as volume came in well below average. The stock had closed at $5.28 previously.
  • The main pressure point is a new Pentagon designation tied to “Chinese Military Companies,” which NIO says is not a sanctions action and should not restrict trading or operations, but it still adds geopolitical and regulatory overhang.
  • Offsetting some of the concern, NIO reported strong May 2026 deliveries of 37,705 vehicles, up 62.3% year over year, and analysts are watching for a possible path to positive non-GAAP operating profit in 2026.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.1850. 24,820,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 42,494,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Key Stories Impacting NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 318.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $142,120,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $91,440,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,006,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NIO Right Now?

Before you consider NIO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIO wasn't on the list.

While NIO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines