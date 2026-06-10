NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's Why

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.1850. 24,820,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 42,494,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Key Stories Impacting NIO
Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NIO says the Pentagon designation is not a sanctions action, does not restrict securities trading, and should not affect its business operations, which may ease some investor fears. NIO Inc. Responds to the U.S. Department of Defense “Chinese Military Companies” List
- Positive Sentiment: Recent operational updates remain strong, including May 2026 deliveries of 37,705 vehicles, up 62.3% year over year, along with momentum around the new ES9 SUV and margin improvement. NIO Inc. (NIO) Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for May 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Some commentary points to a path toward positive non-GAAP operating profit in 2026, supported by tighter R&D spending and better operating leverage. Is NIO's Path to Positive Operating Profit Becoming Clear?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed, with NIO currently carrying an average “Hold” recommendation. NIO Inc. NYSE: NIO Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: The new Pentagon listing creates geopolitical and regulatory overhang, which could hurt sentiment even if no direct business restrictions are imposed. Trump Administration Labels Tesla Rival Nio A Chinese Military Company—EV Maker Says 'Not Justified'
- Negative Sentiment: Exports remain a very small part of deliveries, suggesting NIO’s overseas push is still limited and may not offset domestic China risks soon. Nio Stock Slides Overnight: Traders Weigh EV Maker's Overseas Push As Exports Make Up Less Than 1% Of Deliveries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.
NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 318.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $142,120,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $91,440,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,006,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.
NIO Company Profile
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NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.
The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.
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