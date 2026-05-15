NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 2.5% - Here's What Happened

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.0950. Approximately 26,421,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 41,853,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

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NIO News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura raised shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Read Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 924.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $142,120,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $1,857,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,440,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,006,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Further Reading

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